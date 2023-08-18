Pinoy tambayan in Dubai: Where to Visit

Dubai has become a magnet for many Filipinos seeking better opportunities and a taste of international living. Drawn by factors like job availability and higher wages compared to the Philippines, Filipinos have flocked to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), particularly Dubai. This booming city offers a thriving hub of industries, including construction, hospitality, healthcare, and domestic work, which continue to attract Filipinos seeking new horizons.

Beyond its economic allure, Dubai has evolved into a cherished haven for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), offering not just work but also a sense of community and familiarity. Here, we unveil some key spots where Filipinos in Dubai can feel right at home.

Satwa: A Taste of Manila in Dubai

Satwa, aptly referred to as “Little Manila,” thrives with a concentration of Filipino-owned businesses that evoke a sense of belonging. From eateries serving cherished Filipino dishes to supermarkets stocked with familiar products, Satwa resonates with the flavors and spirit of the Philippines.

The Manila Building stands as a beacon for Filipinos seeking a culinary journey back home, housing restaurants like the famed Luneta Restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for solo dining or eager to partake in a boodle fight with loved ones, Satwa stands ready to fulfill your Filipino cravings. And don’t miss the essence of Al Hudaiba Street, fondly dubbed as Dubai’s “Little Quiapo.”

Deira: Where Tradition Meets Modernity

Deira, a historic Dubai district, boasts a vibrant Filipino presence. The renowned Al Ghurair Centre beckons with its array of stores, dining options, and attractions. For Filipinos, the mall is a familiar hub, brimming with Filipino-owned establishments catering to the community’s tastes and needs.

On the other hand, Al Rigga in Deira transports you to a blend of old-world charm and modern conveniences. Here, Filipinos revel in the delights of a genuine shopping escapade, scouring supermarkets for items from home that aren’t readily available elsewhere. West Zone outlets are also open here, one of the most popular Dubai supermarkets for OFWs.

Further, Deira also embraces Filipino flavors at renowned restaurants like Dencio’s, offering an authentic Filipino dining experience.

Bur Dubai: A Cultural Center

Bur Dubai stands as a testament to the city’s history and cultural richness. The traditional souks, such as the Textile Souk and Spice Souk, offer a unique shopping encounter, attracting visitors and OFWs alike. This historical enclave is a hotspot for Filipinos seeking traditional Arabic textiles, spices, and mementos.

Amidst Bur Dubai’s heritage, the iconic BurJuman Mall draws in Filipinos with over 200 stores, captivating entertainment options, and a diverse culinary scene featuring Filipino and international delights.

Beyond Neighborhoods: A Wandering Community

While these neighborhoods hold special significance, the Filipino community’s presence extends far beyond. Scattered across the UAE, Filipinos form a dynamic and lively tapestry that enriches the country’s cultural fabric.

Dubai isn’t just a city of opportunity; it’s a city where Filipinos find a sense of belonging, discover their favorite flavors, and weave their stories into the vibrant tapestry of global diversity.