Taste the flavors of PH as Dencio’s holds grand opening in Dubai

After weeks from their soft opening on April 5, famous Pinoy restaurant brand Dencio’s has officially launched their first ever branch on Saturday, April 22 in the United Arab Emirates located on the ground floor of the newly opened 5-star Asiana Grand Hotel in Al Muraqqabat Deira, Dubai.

Known for its tagline, “Basta sisig, Dencio’s,” the restobar offers an authentic Filipino dining experience.

Present at the grand opening were Ambassador Alfonso Ver and Consul-General Renato Duenas, along with the heads behind bringing the Dencio’s experience from the Philippines to the UAE including, Kasamar Holdings Director Mo Bississo, Max’s Group International Marketing Manager Allen Ramos, Operations Manager John de Vera, and Head of Operations of Dencio’s Philip Vasquez.

Ambassador Ver lauded the efforts of the Dencio’s team, saying that their opening is just in time as the Philippines also celebrates the Filipino Food Month.

“It’s about time to transcend the Filipino market with brands like Dencio’s,” Ambassador Ver said.

Likewise, he noted that “the Filipino brands we bring help in the overall objective of the UAE to become a Tier 1 country.”

Meanwhile, Bississo expressed optimism on their latest branch highlighting that “Dencio’s is more than just a restaurant but a celebration of Filipino culture.”

“Taste the flavors of the Philippines and experience the Filipinos’ hospitality,” he added.

Also in attendance during the event were Philippine Business Council Chairman Emeritus Bobby Carella, The Love Company Project Head Josie Conlu, Upgrade band, comedian Chokie, and UAE media and bloggers.

With its grand opening, Dencio’s has a lot more to offer from entertainment to new products to be launched. It is open daily from 11am to 3am.