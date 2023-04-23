Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Taste the flavors of PH as Dencio’s holds grand opening in Dubai

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago

(From left) Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Ambassador Alfonso Ver, Kasamar Holdings Director Mo Bississo, and Philippine Consul-General in Dubai Renato Duenas

After weeks from their soft opening on April 5, famous Pinoy restaurant brand Dencio’s has officially launched their first ever branch on Saturday, April 22 in the United Arab Emirates located on the ground floor of the newly opened 5-star Asiana Grand Hotel in Al Muraqqabat Deira, Dubai.

Known for its tagline, “Basta sisig, Dencio’s,” the restobar offers an authentic Filipino dining experience.

image00011 scaled
Dencio’s grand opening located on the ground floor of Asiana Grand Hotel in Al Muraqqabat Deira, Dubai

Present at the grand opening were Ambassador Alfonso Ver and Consul-General Renato Duenas, along with the heads behind bringing the Dencio’s experience from the Philippines to the UAE including, Kasamar Holdings Director Mo Bississo, Max’s Group International Marketing Manager Allen Ramos, Operations Manager John de Vera, and Head of Operations of Dencio’s Philip Vasquez.

image00007 scaled
(From left) Max’s Group International Operations Manager John de Vera, Kasamar Holdings Director Mo Bississo, and Max’s Group International Marketing Manager Allen Ramos

Ambassador Ver lauded the efforts of the Dencio’s team, saying that their opening is just in time as the Philippines also celebrates the Filipino Food Month.

“It’s about time to transcend the Filipino market with brands like Dencio’s,” Ambassador Ver said.

Likewise, he noted that “the Filipino brands we bring help in the overall objective of the UAE to become a Tier 1 country.”

Meanwhile, Bississo expressed optimism on their latest branch highlighting that “Dencio’s is more than just a restaurant but a celebration of Filipino culture.”

“Taste the flavors of the Philippines and experience the Filipinos’ hospitality,” he added.

Also in attendance during the event were Philippine Business Council Chairman Emeritus Bobby Carella, The Love Company Project Head Josie Conlu, Upgrade band, comedian Chokie, and UAE media and bloggers.

image00009 scaled
Members of the Philippine Embassy, Kasamar Holdings, and Max’s group were present during Dencio’s grand opening

With its grand opening, Dencio’s has a lot more to offer from entertainment to new products to be launched. It is open daily from 11am to 3am.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

sudan 2

Filipinos among first evacuees in Saudi Arabia amid clashes in Sudan

1 hour ago
IMG 8295

The best lechon manok: Chooks Express opens its first branch in UAE

2 hours ago
weather 1

PAGASA warns heat index in Catbalogan, Samar to reach 56°C

3 hours ago
hailey bieber

Selena Gomez fans bash Hailey Bieber for allegedly copying cooking show

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button