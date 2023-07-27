Escape the Summer Heat at BurJuman Mall: Your ultimate community mall

Calling all kababayans! Are you ready to escape the summer heat and experience an extraordinary fiesta? Look no further than BurJuman Mall – the heart of the Filipino community, where an unforgettable month-long celebration awaits you!

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of fun activities, top-notch entertainment, mouthwatering Filipino and international cuisines, and an exciting chance to win a dream vacation to Jordan.

A World of Fun and Adventure Awaits:

Step into a captivating world of wonder at BurJuman Mall, where a mesmerizing travel and summer-themed setup will welcome you at the main atrium until 20th August, from 2 PM to 10 PM.

From enchanting photo spots to thrilling digital and VR games, there’s something for every member of the family to enjoy. Create treasured memories with your loved ones as you bask in the perfect oasis of entertainment.

Indulge Your Taste Buds at the Street Food Festival:

Kumusta, foodies and culture lovers? The much-awaited Street Food Festival is back, gracing the Pavilion Garden on level 3, until 28th August, from 12 PM to 10 PM daily. Prepare your taste buds for an incredible journey as you savor authentic Filipino flavors alongside international delicacies. But it’s not just about food – it’s a celebration of diverse cultures.

Engage in entertaining activities like foosball, karaoke, arts & crafts, chess, face painting and so much more. Weekends will be extra special with roaming entertainment, live music, dance performances, and delightful surprises to keep everyone entertained.

Tara Sa BurJuman! Tara Sa Jordan! Your Dream Vacation Awaits!

Mga kabayan, this is your chance to shine! BurJuman Mall has partnered with AFC Holidays to bring back the “Chalo BurJuman/Tara Sa BurJuman” travel campaign, specially tailored for the Filipino community.

Two lucky winners, along with their groups of four, will embark on an enchanting journey to the mesmerizing land of Jordan!

Here’s how to win big! Until 20th August, every AED 200 spent in the mall (excluding utilities and hypermarket spends) qualifies you for a digital raffle entry. This entry could win you an all-inclusive BurJuman Private tour to Jordan – a vacation you’ll cherish forever! And that’s not all! You also stand a chance to win AED 1000 travel vouchers to explore your dream destinations. Just capture the magic of BurJuman Mall’s summer escape, take a picture, or shoot a video, and share it on Instagram and TikTok, tagging @burjuman with #ChaloBurJuman for a chance to win these exciting vouchers!

Don’t Miss Out on the Fun

Summer is the time for unforgettable experiences, and BurJuman Mall is your go-to destination for everything extraordinary. So why wait? Tara Sa BurJuman Mall, Tara Sa Jordan, and create memories that will warm your hearts forever!

For more information, visit www.burjuman.com or follow BurJuman Mall at @BurJuman on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Huwag palampasin ang tag-init na ito – join the fiesta at BurJuman Mall!

Experience the ultimate Filipino celebration, The Filipino Times invites all kababayans to savor the magic of BurJuman’s summer fiesta, filled with the warmth and spirit of the community!