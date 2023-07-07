Dream Pathway makes dreams come true: Pinay in Abu Dhabi shares remarkable journey to Australia in just 12 days

Roseanne Santos, a tenacious and driven individual, recently achieved her lifelong dream of migrating to Australia through the exceptional support of Dream Pathway International. Her inspiring story stands out even more as her visa was granted within an astonishingly swift period of 12 days after application.

Roseanne’s inspiring journey is a testament to the power of second chances. Initially hindered by the absence of a diploma, she faced challenges in her career advancement.

“Nakita ko po kasi yung kahalagahan ng pag-aaral nung nakapagsimula na ako makapagtrabaho dito sa UAE. Maraming beses po na na-qualified ako sa mga higher position, pero palagi pong narerefuse ang promotion ko pag hinahanapan na ako ng diploma. Diploma po palagi ang labanan kahit na sabihin natin na may experience ka pa! Hindi daw po sapat ang experience kung walang kalakip na diploma, tumatak po talaga ‘yon sa isip ko kaya lalo ako na-motivate na makapag-aral muli,” shared Roseanne.

With the support of Dream Pathway, Roseanne found an incredible opportunity to pursue her dream of obtaining a diploma in Australia.

She received the news that her visa had been granted on May 27, 2023, and she shared with The Filipino Times the overwhelming emotions that swept over her.

“It felt as though time had stopped when I learned that my student visa had been approved. I was filled with an indescribable mix of emotions, and my heartfelt response was a resounding thank you, Lord. I will forever be grateful to Ms. Dawn and Ms. Cristine for this incredible joy,” Roseanne shared.

Shortly after, on June 26, 2023, Roseanne’s spouse’s visa was also granted, evoking tears of joy from her.

The news spread delightfully throughout their family, reaching relatives in the Philippines, Syria, Germany, and Australia. Their joy knew no bounds as the visa was granted just before the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha. Roseanne jubilantly exclaimed, “This is truly the best EID ever! No more wishing, now it’s our turn to celebrate!”

Choosing Australia as their desired destination was a well-considered decision for Roseanne and her family.

“Migrating to Australia has always been our cherished dream, fueled by the prospect of a better future,” she expressed with pride. As a dedicated breadwinner, Roseanne prioritized securing a brighter future for her daughter, Azeca, and her sibling, Deejay. She firmly believed that her own dreams of pursuing higher education would eventually come true.

Dream Pathway discovered on Facebook

Roseanne’s encounter with Dream Pathway became a significant turning point in her journey. After reaching out to them through Facebook on November 13, 2022, Roseanne immediately experienced their responsiveness and professionalism.

“Ms. Cristine promptly scheduled a Zoom meeting for our assessment, providing us with enlightening answers and instilling hope in us. Dream Pathway became the beacon of possibility that we had been searching for,” Roseanne shared gratefully.

Expressing profound gratitude towards the Dream Pathway team, Roseanne first acknowledged Ms. Cristine for being the catalyst that ignited their journey.

“If it weren’t for her, we might still be dreaming. She was the one who paved the way for us. Although we had spoken to numerous migration agents and immigration lawyers, it was Ms. Cristine’s exceptional responsiveness and accommodating nature that made all the difference.”

Against all odds

Additionally, Roseanne expressed her deepest appreciation for Ms. Dawn, who meticulously handled their application with utmost care.

“Kahit na po sobrang complicated at risky ng situation namin, hindi niya kami binitawan. Kahit na sobrang kulit po namin, andyan siya para sagutin lahat ng katanungan namin agad-agad (never siya nagpapabukas). Lagi niya kami iniintindi, kahit na literal na paulit-ulit na kami sa mga tanong namin. Hindi siya nagsasawa ipaunawa sa amin, idetalye, at hindi siya tumitigil na ipaliwanag ng mabuti sa amin,” said Roseanne.

Despite the complexity and risks involved, Ms. Dawn remained unwavering in her support. She patiently answered their numerous questions without delay, offering detailed explanations and understanding. Roseanne commended Ms. Dawn’s extraordinary knowledge and guidance, ensuring a seamless transaction from beginning to end.

Roseanne considers Dream Pathway an integral part of their lives, crediting them for making their dream of reaching Australia come true.

She attested to their responsiveness, hands-on approach, and exceptional patience, leaving an indelible mark.

“Dream Pathway goes above and beyond to ensure your success. Nothing comes easy; everything requires effort. With Dream Pathway’s guidance, you can achieve the dreams you’ve held for so long,” Roseanne emphasized.

To those aspiring for their own visa approvals, Roseanne offers a message of reassurance: “If we were able to accomplish it, I am confident that you can too. Maintain a steadfast prayerful attitude, trust in yourself, your agent, and above all, God! Remember, while others can guide you, no one can help you succeed except yourself. Trust the process, and when the time is right, the Lord will make it happen!”

Roseanne’s extraordinary story exemplifies the transformative power of faith, hard work, and unwavering support from a reputable agency.

She urges others not to let fear hinder their dreams, reminding them that God’s timing is always perfect. In her concluding message, Roseanne encourages everyone to embark on their own journeys and pursue their dreams fearlessly, as it is never too late to begin.

Dream Pathway International has proven to be a reliable and trustworthy agency for Roseanne and her family. Their hands-on approach, responsiveness, and unwavering support have made the arduous journey worthwhile.

Roseanne proudly states, “We are very proud and blessed to have Dream Pathway as our agency! Highly recommended – 100% legit!”

Roseanne Santos and her spouse, Eyad Rami Turkmani, aged 33 and 35 respectively, hold positions as an HR Officer and a Senior Mechanical Engineer in Abu Dhabi, UAE. They will pursue their Diploma and Advanced Diploma of Leadership and Management in Australia.

Dream Pathway International played a pivotal role in their success, turning their aspirations into reality.

