President Marcos orders MOU on information exchange between Philippines and UAE

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has instructed Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin to draft a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the exchange of information between the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to an announcement by Malacañang on Wednesday.

The directive came after UAE Ambassador to the Philippines, Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzabi, proposed a partnership between the two nations during his courtesy visit to Marcos at Malacañan Palace on Tuesday.

The ambassador highlighted the need for information sharing and suggested an MOU to facilitate the exchange.

Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil stated in a press release, “The President has instructed Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin to draft an MOU on this, saying that he is looking forward to signing an agreement with the UAE.”

The UAE ambassador informed Marcos that the Arab state initiated the information exchange program in 2018 as a knowledge-sharing platform. Alzabi mentioned that more than 40 countries, including Egypt, Spain, and Jordan, have already established similar agreements with the UAE. He emphasized the UAE’s interest in expanding business opportunities in the Philippines, as numerous companies from the UAE have expressed their intent to invest in the country.

In addition to the information exchange, the UAE government expressed its commitment to supporting the Marcos administration’s environmental protection initiatives and economic development plans.

The UAE officials conveyed their appreciation for the Philippines as a friendly nation without enemies. They extended an invitation to President Marcos to attend the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in Dubai later this year.

The UAE also hoped that the Philippines would join the “Global Mangrove Alliance,” a collaborative effort aimed at conserving and restoring mangrove ecosystems. Recognizing the country’s vulnerability to calamities and disasters, the UAE officials believed that membership in the alliance would benefit the Philippines in managing its abundant waterways. President Marcos expressed interest in participating through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) but emphasized the need for a review of the alliance’s structure and commitments.

Furthermore, President Marcos expressed gratitude to the UAE for its generous support during times of crisis, citing the recent assistance provided to families affected by the unrest of Mayon Volcano in Albay province.

He assured the UAE government that the Philippines would reciprocate their kindness.

Local Government Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. and Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian had received over 50 tons of humanitarian aid from the UAE government before President Marcos met with the UAE ambassador. President Marcos planned to inform the affected residents about the UAE’s significant and timely assistance during his visit to Albay.

The UAE government reiterated its commitment to assist the Philippines in both challenging and prosperous times, extending an invitation to the Philippine National Police to study cybercrime-related cases and offering scholarships to police officers.

President Marcos’s directive to craft an MOU reflects his administration’s efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and promote cooperation with the UAE.

The proposed agreement on information exchange is expected to foster closer ties between the two nations, facilitating collaboration in various sectors for the benefit of both countries and their citizens.