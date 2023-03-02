Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippines named Best Dive Destination at Diving Expo in Malaysia

The Philippines has been recognized as the Best Dive Destination during the Diving, Resort, and Travel (DRT) Show held in Malaysia from February 24 to 26, 2023.

The country was chosen over four other countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, and Maldives, at the biggest diving expo in Asia. This recognition aims to provide greater support to industry stakeholders and encourage more people to become passionate about diving to promote marine ecology.

According to Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, the recent back-to-back wins for the Philippines highlight the country’s natural beauty and blessings.

The Philippines was awarded as the World’s Leading Dive Destination in 2022 and is defending its title this year as Asia’s Leading Dive Destination at the World Travel Awards (WTA). The Philippines has held the title for four consecutive years from 2019 to 2022.

Frasco assured that the Department of Tourism (DOT) will continue its efforts to develop and promote the Philippines as a top destination for all travelers.

This aims to enhance the tourist experience, strengthen and transform the tourism industry from the ground up, and contribute to the country’s economic development post-pandemic.

The country’s co-exhibitors during the expo included Lalaguna Villas Luxury Dive Resort & Spa (Puerto Galera), Fisheye Divers (Boracay), Dolphinlee Aquatic (Malaysia-based dive agent), Moby Tek Dive (Malaysia-based dive agent), Kokay’s Maldito Dive Resort (Malapascua), Scandi Divers (Puerto Galera), and the Philippine Airlines.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

