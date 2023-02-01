Discount store to accept red onions as payment

Japan Home Center – Panay is now making a buzz online after announcing on Wednesday, February 1 that it will be accepting red onions as payment for their products.

“We are accepting cash, coins, and ONIONS as payment for our selected items! 1 onion = 1 JHC item,” read Japan Home Center’s post on Facebook.

The store said that all collected onions will be used in their community pantry.

Each customer is allowed to exchange three onions for their chosen product until February 4.

The rising prices of onions has stirred the country in the past weeks as the per kilo price hits as high as P900 per kilo last December in some areas of Metro Manila.

Several stories of Dubai tourists and OFWs bringing home onions trended and the Department of Agriculture representative in the Middle East clarified that certain permits are requisite should one wish to bring home commodities such as red onions.

In the latest Price Watch of the Department of Agriculture, the average price of red onions in selected wet markets in Metro Manila are at 230-330 pesos per kilo.