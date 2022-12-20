LOOK: Black “millipede burn” appears on child’s foot after stepping on insect

A three-year-old boy in Virac, Catanduanes has experienced a severe allergic reaction on his foot after stepping on a millipede that had entered his shoe.

In a post on Facebook from the page: “Catanduanes Biodiversity: List of Native and Non Native Species“, the boy’s foot has turned black and appears to be burned, a condition referred to as “millipede burn.” The family of the child has been advised to take him to the hospital for treatment.

While millipedes may seem intimidating due to their appearance and ability to release toxins as a defense mechanism, they are generally not dangerous. According to biologist and animal trainer John Gil, millipedes will only release toxins when they feel threatened as a way to protect themselves. These toxins can cause allergic reactions in some people, but they are not harmful to humans in most cases.

“Wala pong kamandag or lason ang mga Flameleg Millipede (Trigoniulus macropygus). May nilalabas lang po silang likido as defense na kapag na contact sa ating mga balat ay pwede po tayong mag karoon ng mga blisters at andyan din yung matinding pangangati ng balat at discoloration ng affected na area gaya po ng nasa larawan,” said Gil.

Gil advises the public not to kill millipedes and to simply avoid them instead.

“If ever pong ma millipede burn tayo, agad agad nyo pong hugasan ito ng tubig at pumunta sa pinakamalapit na Ospital. Dipo ito madadala ng Tambal or ano mang ritwal na dasal. Paalala lang po na wag po natin silang papatayin if ever may makita tayo sa wild mga kap. Dumipensa lang po yung buhay ilang at ginawa lang nila yung instinct nila para protektahan ang kanilang sarili,” he added.