Latest NewsNewsTFT News

P3M raised for PGH during Sen. Angara’s birthday bash

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

Senator Sonny Angara’s 50th birthday bash has been dubbed as a party with a cause after it has garnered over P3M pesos in lieu of gifts.

The senator shared on his instagram account that they have chosen the PGH Medical Foundation as their beneficiary.

‘Best part’

“Thank you to all for dear friends for all the love and support, from all over the country and across all sectors. Best part of the night is that we raised over PhP 3 million for the PGHFoundation- our chosen beneficiary in lieu of gifts,” read Angara’s post.

He said that the raised amount will will a lot of patients in need.

“Godbless all of you for giving generously. Madami po kayong matutulungang mahihirap na pasyente,” he added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by sonny angara (@sonnyangara)

The Top Gun-themed birthday party, filled with musical numbers, was also attended by President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos and First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos.

In a video posted online, the President can be seen singing along the senators during the celebration.

Read: Marcos sings with senators during Angara’s 50th birthday 

“Thank you to my fellow senators led by SP Zubiri for their impromptu song number, with an epic surprise participation by a very game PBBM (thank you Mr President, FL Liza M ,Spkr Romualdez),” said Angara.

Netizens have mixed reactions over PBBM’s participation in the party. Some defended the officials saying that they also have the right the celebrate while others question how they can afford to celebrate amid the country’s economic situation.

Read: Marcos, senators karaoke night defended 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Carla Abellana Tom Rodriguez

Tom Rodriguez breaks social media silence, defends Carla from netizens

38 mins ago
jaya us house

Jaya’s house burned down in the U.S.

1 hour ago
iStock 510015064

Tulfo urges gov’t to prepare contingency plans for 200,000 OFWs in Taiwan amid tensions

2 hours ago
pilipino jobless

2.9 million Filipinos jobless in June-PSA 

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button