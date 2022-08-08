Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos, senators karaoke night defended

Following criticisms on the birthday video showing President Bongbong Marcos and senators singing and having fun, Senator Sonny Angara said that his birthday was for a charity event. 

“Best part of the night is that we raised over P3M for the PGH Foundation — our chosen beneficiary in lieu of gifts,” Angara said in a statement. 

Marcos shared a light moment with senators and even joined them in singing a song during the 50th birthday celebration of Angara.

The birthday party was held at the Manila Polo Club on Saturday according to a report on the Philippine Star. 

Marcos gamely sang the song ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ during the event. Also joining Marcos was Senate President Migz Zubiri, Angara, Senators JV Ejercito, Jinggoy  Estrada, Win Gatchalian, Bato Dela Rosa, Bong Go, Mark Villar and Raffy Tulfo. 

Netizens were divided after videos of the party circulated online. 

Other say that there is nothing wrong with Marcos and lawmakers taking their time off from their grueling tasks.

“Bakit po, bawal na po bang mag party ang isang tao? He works po during work hours, after work hours, its none of your business na po kung ano gusto niya gawin… Kayo po ba pinapakialam po ba kayo ng workplace niyo after working hours?,” a netizen defended.

“Iyan ang magandang samahan, talagang kita ang unity,” another netizen commented.

“What’s wrong sa pag atend niya? Wala bang karapatang magsaya? Napakabitter ninyo,” another netizen said. 

Some netizens were unhappy with the way lawmakers are flaunting their wealth and having a good time while the country faces record high inflation and the pandemic.

“Diyan kyo mggaling,samantalang milyong Pilipino ang ngugutom,” a netizen commented.

“This was their life before, party here party there. Ano ng economiya natin? Mag party din tayong mga masa sa kahirapan? Good for you honorables you have all the finances to have a party here ,& there,” another one added.

