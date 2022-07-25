OFWs happy about Marcos’ move to automate contract verification, OEC accessibility through smartphones

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE and around the world expressed their optimism about Marcos’ pronouncements and instructions for the Department of Migrant Workers DMW) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to find ways to digitize and automate the contract verification process as well as to find a secure way to make overseas employment certificates available through smartphones.

On the Facebook page of The Filipino Times, hundreds of OFWs shared that it’s time for the Philippines to go digital for payments as well, seeing that majority of the processes here in the UAE are already paperless.

“Maganda yan. Sana online payment na din or through exchange house para hindi sayang ang oras. Bakit kasi cash basis lang ang payment method?” said Jayson.

Several OFWs stated that they hope this automation would be implemented soon, citing that some of them had to take a day off just to get their papers sorted out.

“Itong contract verification ang dapat i-digitalize para mas madali sa aming mga OFWs. Hindi biro ang umabsent para personal na pumunta ng consulate at dobleng hirap ang pagkuha ng appointment,” said Ai.

Another OFW said that this would help encourage more OFWs to head home since digitization would help lessen the hassles to get the documents they need.

“Push yan, hindi yung uuwi ka na lang sa sarili mong bansa, dami pa pahirap. Kaya minsan instead umuwi, parang wag nalang sa dami ng hinihinging requirements,” said May.