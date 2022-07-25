Marcos orders DMW, DICT to automate OECs, Contract Verification process as ‘top priority’

President Bongbong Marcos highlighted that the automation or digitization of the Overseas Employment Certificates or OEC is a top priority for the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

“We shall automate the verification of contracts and issue secure Overseas Employment Certifications (OEC) that you can keep on your smartphone. I call on the Department of Migrant Workers and the DICT to make this a top priority,” he added.

Marcos also empathized with the plight of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and the new role of the DMW in his first State Of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 25.

“Ang kagawarang ito ang magsisilbing kanlungan ng ating mga kababayan sa gitna ng mundong walang kasiguruhan at mahigpit na kumpetisyon,” Marcos said in his speech.

Marcos hopes the new department will upgrade the skills of OFWs in order to equip them in changing global demands and trends.

“Ito ang maglalatag sa kanila ng mga oportunidad; matitiyak na ang kanilang mga hanapbuhay ay tugma sa kanilang kasanayan; maninigurong akma ang sahod at maayos ang kalagayan sa kanilang mga kumpanya; at mangangalaga sa kanilang mga pamilya habang sila ay nasa malayo,” Marcos said.