Gov’t workers are our partners – Marcos

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has asked those in government, especially the ones in the Office of the President, to continue doing their jobs properly while expressing optimism that he would have a good “working relationship” with government workers.

He said that their work affects millions of Filipinos while attending his first flag-raising ceremony as the country’s chief executive. held at the Kalayaan Grounds of the Malacañan Palace.

Marcos said he considers those in government not as mere employees but as “our partners” stating that they uphold public interest over personal interest, especially in the performance of their duties.

“I know how hard that you work at ginagawa ninyo bilang serbisyo at hindi kayo namimili, kung hindi kayo ay sumusunod kung sinuman ang napili ng ating mga mamamayan na umupo dito sa Palasyong ito,” he said.

“Alam niyo naman kani-kanilang style ‘yan. So may magbabago pero huwag ninyong aalalahanin…Hindi kayo ang empleyado namin. You are our partners. Hindi namin magagawa iyong gagawin namin kung hindi sa inyo,” he added.

“Marami kasi tayo — hindi naman kasi simpleng bagay ang trabahong ibinigay sa atin. Kaya naman kailangan natin at siguro naging tama talaga ang mensahe noong kampanya na magkaisa. Kaya’t pagkaisahan natin ito at kakayanin natin ito,” he said.

“Gawin lang natin ang ating mga trabaho. And siguro one or two steps beyond kung ano lang ‘yung trabaho natin dahil ‘yan ang inaasahan sa atin ng ating mga kababayan,” he added.

“When you sit at your desk and you do something and you make a decision or you push something or you expedite something that affects not only you, not only me, that affects millions of people. Kaya’t napakaimportante na itama natin ‘yang ating gagawing trabaho,” he said.

“So far, he is upbeat. That’s the observation we have made. He’s very encouraging, he attended today’s flag ceremony of course, as required. What I can say he’s always well-received so when he attended the flag (ceremony) medyo nakaka excite din (it was also exciting) to be with people who are working with him,” she said.