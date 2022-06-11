Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Majority of Filipinos value honesty in workplace – study

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

A study has shown that majority of Filipinos value honesty in the workplace.

This was true across age groups (75 percent among professionals aged 25-34; 82 percent for people over 55) and employment levels (77 percent for both directors and managers at beginner level) and was reflected in a May 2022 study by Milieu Insight, a Singapore-based market research firm.

RELATED STORY: Mohamed bin Zayed tells Duterte: ‘UAE benefits from the skills of Filipino workers and is happy to have them’

The study further found that second and third most important work values, respectively, are taking responsibility (71 percent), and quality work (70 percent).

As many as 93 percent respondents in the Philippines (93 percent) think the values of the company they work for are important.

Sonia Elicia D., associate director for marketing at Milieu Insight, said people look at a “a sense of humanity and community as part of the workplace experience.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

A3BF10D5 ED39 429B A6B7 68F2B7E451EB

LOOK: Anne Curtis stuns fans in photoshoot for comeback concert

3 mins ago
VP leni graduates

VP Leni Robredo urges graduating students to pursue truth

11 mins ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 5

Mutya ng Kalayaan 2022 to trail braze FilSoc’s Philippine Independence Day activities in Dubai

11 mins ago
nora aunor IGg e1654944921762

‘Superstar’ Nora Aunor leads new batch of Philippine National Artists

28 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button