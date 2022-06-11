Majority of Filipinos value honesty in workplace – study

A study has shown that majority of Filipinos value honesty in the workplace.

This was true across age groups (75 percent among professionals aged 25-34; 82 percent for people over 55) and employment levels (77 percent for both directors and managers at beginner level) and was reflected in a May 2022 study by Milieu Insight, a Singapore-based market research firm.

The study further found that second and third most important work values, respectively, are taking responsibility (71 percent), and quality work (70 percent).

As many as 93 percent respondents in the Philippines (93 percent) think the values of the company they work for are important.

Sonia Elicia D., associate director for marketing at Milieu Insight, said people look at a “a sense of humanity and community as part of the workplace experience.”