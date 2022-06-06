‘Saan ba ako nagkulang?’ Moira shares story behind break up with husband

Singer Moira Dela Torre has opened up about her recent split with husband Jason Hernandez.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Moira said that she also questioned herself for what happened.

“Siguro po ngayon, I’m in a season na hindi ko nakita. Kumbaga — mahilig kasi ako mag-bullet journal, mahilig ako magplano — kumbaga, wala ‘to sa plano,” Moira said.

“Pero ang galing kasi dito ko natututunan na mabait talaga si Lord kasi dito ko nakikita na pwede palang magsabay ‘yung grieving at ‘yung healing,” she added.

The singer said that the feeling of heartbreak is foreign to her and she did not expect it to happen.

“Yes, sobra. I guess sa lahat naman ng pinagdadaanan ko sa buhay, palaging ‘yun ‘yung initial reaction ko. I always say, ‘What did I do wrong?’ So especially now, ‘Saan ba ako nagkulang?,” she said.

“Pero tinatanong naman nating lahat ‘yun sa sarili natin na, ‘Saan tayo nagkamali, saan tayo nagkulang?’ Hindi lang sa relationships but also sa career, sa kung ano man, but at the same time I also know na God makes all things beautiful in his time,” Moira added.

Moira ane Jason confirmed their break up on May 31. The singer also denied that she cheated on her husband in a separate social media post.