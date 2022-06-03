EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

“I have never cheated on Jason”: Moira Dela Torres sets the record straight in a statement

Three days after Jason Hernandez released a statement confirming split with the singer, Moira Dela Torre has now released a statement to crush speculations surrounding her controversial split with husband.

“For those of you who know my story you can imagine the long journey of grieving and healing I have ahead of me. The revelations of things that happened over the last two years have been difficult, painful, and heartbreaking to process,” read the statement.

The ‘Malaya’ singer set the record straight stating that she has never been unfaithful to her husband. Her statement was released after speculations on her being linked to another singer Zack Tabudlo surfaced on social media.

“In spite of the pain I’m experiencing, let me set the record straight. While our marriage was not perfect, I have stayed true to my vows and I have never cheated on Jason,” stared Moira.

Moira then wished for the speculations to end saying that their split has not been easy for both of them and their families.

“Though we’re no longer together, it still hurts to see fabricated stories being told about us most of which are so far from the truth, said the singer.

Moira acknowledged that they both have a long way to go when it comes to healing and asked for respect from the public.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but hope continuous to be the song that I sing. Even in pain – especially in pain – I will continue to place my complete trust in the one who has never let me down,” said Moira.

She thanked her supporters for their comforting messages and wished all those who are experiencing the same situation love.

“To those who are going through the same journey as me, I hear you and I send you love, concluded Moira’s statement.

