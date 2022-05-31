Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Incoming DSWD chief Erwin Tulfo pledges to fight off COVID-19 pandemic, faster aid distribution

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary-designate Erwin Tulfo on Tuesday pledged to fight off COVID-19 pandemic and ensure a faster aid distribution.

He laid out the priorities ahead of assuming the post of secretary of DSWD.

In an interview on Unang Balita, Tulfo vowed to expedite the allocation of aid to calamity-hit areas.

“Ang tututukan natin ‘yung mapabilis ang pagdadating ng mga ayuda at relief goods and all kapag may bagyo o calamities,” he said.

“Pero ang marching order ng president-elect natin ay kailangan matugunan itong problema hindi sa pandemiya [kundi ang] pandemic recovery. Kasama ho diyan ang DSWD.”

On the DSWD budget, Tulfo said, “We will make sure na ‘yung mga nawalan ng trabaho, mabibigyan natin ng ayuda at ng pampuhunan. ‘Yan ang gusto ng ating Pangulo.”

