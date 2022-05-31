Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Garcia-Frasco accepts post as new head of Department of Tourism

Christina Garcia-Frasco, Mayor of Liloan, has accepted her appointment as the next Director of Tourism (DOT) under the Marcos administration.

Frasco pledged Tuesday to support the incoming administration’s “vision to revitalize tourism so it can significantly propel the Philippines’ post-pandemic economic growth.”

“It is with profound gratitude and deep humility that I accept the offer of President-elect Bongbong Marcos to serve the Filipino people as the next Secretary of the Department of Tourism,” she said.

“In Cebu where tourism is a major driver of our economy, I have seen firsthand the devastating effects of the pandemic and recent calamities, and the positive impact that effective tourism governance can have on the revival of the tourism industry,” she added.

She emphasized the importance of a strong partnership with local government units and tourism stakeholders, infrastructure investment, sustainability and innovation, job creation, and social protections for tourism workers as her priorities once she assumes the position this June.

“I wish to thank Vice President-elect Sara Duterte for entrusting me with the honor of being her Spokesperson. I look forward to serving with her and the President-elect as they usher in a new era of unity, prosperity, and hope for our country,” she said.

On Monday, current Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat stated that the DOT transition team is prepared to welcome and brief Frasco for a “smooth transition.”

The DOT transition team will hand over the National Tourism Development Plan 2022-2028, as well as the reformulated Tourism Response and Recovery Plan.

Frasco is “assured that the DOT has been operating in utmost accountability and transparency” after receiving an unqualified opinion” from the Commission on Audit in the last two years — the highest rating given by the agency — for reporting financial statements fairly and correctly.

