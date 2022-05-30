Erwin Tulfo is next DSWD Secretary – Marcos camp

The camp of President-elect Bongbong Marcos has announced that media personality Erwin Tulfo will be the next secretary of Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Incoming Press Secretary Trixie Angeles said that Tulfo accepted the nomination together with other personalities who were offered to hold government posts under the Marcos administration.

Other nominees include Naida Angping for the Presidential Management Staff, Amenah Pangandaman for the Department of Budget and Management, and Atty. John Ivan Enrile Uy for the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

“Una sa lahat salamat sa Diyos. Maraming salamat kay President-elect Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. sa tiwala,” Tulfo said in a statement.

“Alam ko na maraming trabaho ang naghihintay sa DSWD. Ang tanging maipapangako ko lamang ay sisikapin ko na matugunan ang mga pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayang mahihirap at nangangailanga,” he added.