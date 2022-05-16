Marcos camp says Robredo has right to launch ‘Angat Buhay NGO’

The camp of leading presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos sees nothing wrong with the plans of Vice President Leni Robredo to launch a non-government organization or NGO anchored on her campaign slogan ‘Angat Buhay’.

“Okay naman ‘yun. Karapatan naman ng lahat ng tao na mag-organisa at gumawa ng anumang layunin nila,” Lawyer and spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

RELATED STORY: Robredo vows to continue public service with launch of Angat Buhay NGO, banks on ‘largest volunteer network’

“Basta yung amin, ‘yung ating mga kalayaan, may kaakibat na responsibilidad. For as long as you are exercising your rights within the bounds of the law, sa tingin ko rerespetuhin yan ng kahit na sinong demokratikong pamahalaan at pamumuno kagaya ni incoming president Bongbong,” he added.

Marcos won by a majority of votes with over 31 million votes while Robredo gained close to 15 million votes.

Rodriguez said that the NGO is allowed as long as it does not violate the constitution.

READ ON: More than 600,000 Filipino families helped by VP Leni’s Angat Buhay

“Ang atin lang for us, do your right, exercise your right under the Constitution and other prevailing laws within the bounds of the law. Respect the Constitution, respect the laws and we will be okay,” he said.

“Now, if you are violating the law, undermining the Constitution, may kaakibat na responsibilidad yun. Dapat handa ka ring harapin kung anuman yun,” he added.