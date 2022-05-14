Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Robredo vows to continue public service with launch of Angat Buhay NGO, banks on ‘largest volunteer network’

Vice President Leni Robredo Friday vowed to fight with the largest volunteer network, by turning her ‘Angat Buhay’ program into a non-government organization.

“Unang araw ng Hulyo, ilulunsad ang Angat Buhay NGO. Bubuuin ang pinakamalawak na volunteer center sa kasaysayan ng bansa,” said Robredo.

Speaking to her supporters at a thanksgiving mass at the Jesuit-run Ateneo de Manila University, Robredo said she would launch the country’s “largest volunteer network” on July 1 which coincides with the first day of office of the new president.

Marcos Jr got nearly 32 million votes, which is nearly double the number of Robredo’s.

“Nakatutok ang ating mga data teams. May watchers na nagbabantay. Pero habang lumilinaw ang litrato, kailangan nating tanggapin na hindi ayon sa atin ang resulta. Kailangan natin tanggapin ang pasya ng mayorya. Nakikiusap ako sa inyo na makiisa sa akin dito,” said Robredo.

She added that her supporters should not be the cause of disunity within the country as well: “Ilagay natin ang kilos sa tama: siguruhing ilalagay sa kapakanan ang kapwa. Hindi pwedeng tayo ang dahilan ng pagkakawatak-watak ng bansa,”

