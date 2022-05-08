LOOK: Historic Filipinotown gateway unveiled at Beverly Boulevard

The Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway, a massive arch marking the eastern entrance to Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown, was unveiled Saturday.

This came at a community celebration that featured multiple Los Angeles city officials and public figures as well as dance performances and speeches from elected officials including Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, Mayor Eric Garcetti, and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell.

The 30-foot tall gateway spans 82 feet over the Beverly Boulevard entrance into the Filipinotown neighborhood.

The Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway is officially called “Talang Gabay: Our Guiding Star” and is located near the 1st Street Bridge.

The steel arch is the largest of its kind in the country and would serve as a monument of the Filipino American community, one of the largest Asian American groups in California.

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, earlier said, “This beautiful, historic landmark will be a source of pride for the Filipino community and will rightfully celebrate this vibrant neighborhood and the incredible contributions Filipino Americans make to the city of Los Angeles.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said, “This isn’t just a big day for Historic Filipinotown or Hi-Fi, as some people call it, but for our City of Angels as well, because we celebrate all of our diversity.”