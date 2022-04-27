Marcos vows to strengthen PCGG to fight corruption

Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has said that he will strengthen the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) to fight corruption.

Sharing his plans for the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), the former senator said that if he gets elected, the agency will target all graft and corruption cases in the government instead of looking at only Marcose family’s wealth.

In an interview with CNN Philippines aired Tuesday, Marcos said, “Strengthen it. Ang pinag-uusapan mo yung corruption, graft and corruption. ‘Yan ang trabaho nila, pagtibayin mo. Give them bigger budget. Give them more staff para habul-habulin talaga nila lahat. Then mag-file sila ng kaso sa Ombudsman.”

The PCGG, a quasi-judicial body, has the primary mandate of recovering the “ill-gotten wealth accumulated by his father and namesake, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., and those close to the family.

“Instead of directing themselves against the Marcoses only, I mean if I have–kung mayroon akong corrupt na kamag-anak, edi lalabas yung pangalan n’ya. But not only us, lahat.”

“Kasi nasa ibang panahon na tayo e. Hindi na ‘yun ang issue e. Ang issue is just graft and corruption in the government. They’re already there, edi gamitin mo na,” Marcos Jr. said.

“Patibayin mo pa para mayroon ka talagang agency na walang ginawa kundi nagbabantay na walang gumagawa ng kalokohan,” he added.

He said that the courts will be allowed to do their work.

“Let the courts do their work. Kami naman lagi naming sinasabi, if the court orders us to do something, we will do it. So, let the courts do their work,” Marcos Jr. said.