Four expats face AED 200,000 fine, jail, deportation in woman’s murder case

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced four expats to seven years in jail for killing a woman over a financial dispute.

The sentence will be followed by deportation and the convicts have also been fined AED 200,000.

RELATED STORY: Four sentenced to 10 years in jail in guard’s murder case in Dubai

Last August, personnel from Dubai Police rushed to the murder scene in the Al Nakheel area in Dubai and arrested two of the suspects immediately and the two others as they were trying to leave the country via Sharjah International Airport.

The victim was working in an apartment used for prostitution and duped one accused of AED 200. The second suspect approached the girl and asked for her services which she agreed to.

The girl was stabbed with a knife before her mobile phone was also stolen.