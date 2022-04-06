16 artists to release song in support of Leni Robredo

Sixteen artists will release a song in support of presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo.

These include Jolina Magdangal, Moira dela Torre, and Kyla with Music executives Jonathan Manalo and Rox Santos sharing a snippet of the track, titled “Leni Laban”, media reports said.

Others including Jason Dy, JM Yosures, Janine Berdin, and JK Labajo are also part of the recording and most artists have reportedly appeared at least once at a campaign rally of Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

This came after over 30 theater artists expressed through music their support for the presidential bid of Leni Robredo and the vice-presidential candidacy of Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

This is the latest high-profile endorsement of the tandem from showbiz and the arts.