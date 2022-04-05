Leni, Kiko, and Diokno lead in FEU’s mock elections

Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan emerged as the frontrunners for the upcoming Philippine elections according to the results of the mock elections spearheaded by the FEU Student Central Organization (FEUCSO) released last Saturday, April 2.

Meanwhile, senatorial aspirant Atty. Chel Diokno ranked at the top of the senatoriables list.

Out of the 8,252 garnered responses from 8 campuses of FEU, Leni Robredo was able to top the presidential poll with a landslide of 90.10% or 6,618 votes.

RELATED STORY: First group to urge Isko to run for president shifts Leni—here’s why

Robredo outdid opponent Bongbong Marcos Jr. who collected 262 votes or 3.57%.

While 260 Tamaraws were still “Undecided” who to vote for president, Ping Lacson and Isko Moreno placed 4th and 5th in the presidential poll with 1.05% and 0.99% votes, respectively.

As for the vice presidential poll, Robredo’s running mate Kiko Pangilinan also won a landslide by 80.54% or 5916 votes.

7.68% of the student population who participated were “Undecided,” while Sara Duterte came in 3rd with 372 votes, followed by 370 votes of Doc Willie Ong, and Tito Sotto placed 5th with 101 votes.

Meanwhile, Senatorial aspirant Chel Diokno ranked first in the senatorial poll with a total of 94.99% or 6724 votes, followed closely by senatorial re-electionist Risa Hontiveros who garnered 5944 votes or 83.97%.

READ ON: Over 12,000 doctors endorse Leni-Kiko tandem

Neri Colmenares, Leila De Lima, and Luke Espiritu also aced it to the senatorial bid’s top five.

The mock election survey conducted by FEUCSO and TAMang Boto, in partnership with the FEU Public Policy Center and the FEU – Student Development, took place from March 5 to March 26, 2022 to gauge the pulse of the Tamaraw community for the upcoming May 9 local and national elections.