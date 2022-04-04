Over 12,000 doctors endorse Leni-Kiko tandem

Citing their COVID-19 pandemic experience, over 12,000 doctors have expressed their support to the candidacies of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan for the May 9 elections.

“Kami ay mahigit na 12,000 Pilipinong doktor mula sa iba’t ibang panig ng bansa. Saksi kami sa mga masamang epekto ng maling pamamahala ngayong pandemya na nagdudulot ng matinding kahirapan at pagkamatay ng ating mga health workers at kapwa Pilipino,” a statement read by Dr. Gia Sison of the Doctors for Leni movement.

“Naniniwala kami na ngayon ang panahon na maging makatotohanan at manindigan upang pahalagahan ang buhay,” the group added.

RELATED STORY: Robredo gets back-to-back endorsements in Cavite

The group said that only one tandem showed compassion during the COVID-19 pandemic and uplift the lives of Filipinos.

“Bilang mga doktor na araw-araw nakikipagsapalaran kasama ng mga taong apektado ng pandemic sa ospital at sa komunidad, kami ay buong pusong sumusuporta sa kandidatura nina Leni Robredo at Kiko Pangilinan bilang Pangulo at Pangalawang Pangulo ng Pilipinas,” the group added in a statement.

Some doctors shared that it was Robredo who first responded during the early months of the pandemic.

READ ON: Robredo camp says ‘efforts underway’ to form broader alliance

“Almost two years na nung dumating ang COVID pandemic dito sa Pilipinas at tayo ay nagulat sa [and we were surprised by the] scale ng pandemic,” Dr. Wilfredo Calma of “Robredocs Tarlac” said.

Calma also recalled how they improvised for their protective equipment back then due to shortage.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa Office of the Vice President (OVP) na siyang pinakaunang nagbigay ng tulong dito sa amin. It was very crucial. I remember, I think the second week of the pandemic, nagbigay na siya ng supply sa amin,” he added.