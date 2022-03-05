Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards to star in GMA-7’s Philippine adaptation of K-drama favorite ‘Start Up’

GMA-7 has announced that it will go about with the Philippine adaptation of K-drama favorite “Start Up.”

“Start-Up,” a series about young entrepreneurs dreaming to become successful, became a hit in 2020 when viewers and netizens started rooting for Team Good Boy and Team Do San.

For the drama Alden Richards and Bea Alonzo will pair up. “This is my first K-drama adaptation project. Parang ang sarap lang sa pakiramdam na mabigyan ng opportunity to be able do something na hinahanap ng audience,” Alden said.

As per CJ ENM Co. Ltd., the Korean drama’s producer, GMA “has always been a good partner and it is great to see them remaking” the series in the Philippines.

Bea said before she signed with GMA the project had already been pitched to her.