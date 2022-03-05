Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards to star in GMA-7’s Philippine adaptation of K-drama favorite ‘Start Up’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

GMA-7 has announced that it will go about with the Philippine adaptation of K-drama favorite “Start Up.”

“Start-Up,” a series about young entrepreneurs dreaming to become successful, became a hit in 2020 when viewers and netizens started rooting for Team Good Boy and Team Do San.

RELATED STORY: Alden Richards reveals he’s a ‘long time fan’ of Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz

For the drama Alden Richards and Bea Alonzo will pair up. “This is my first K-drama adaptation project. Parang ang sarap lang sa pakiramdam na mabigyan ng opportunity to be able do something na hinahanap ng audience,” Alden said.

As per CJ ENM Co. Ltd., the Korean drama’s producer, GMA “has always been a good partner and it is great to see them remaking” the series in the Philippines.

Bea said before she signed with GMA the project had already been pitched to her.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

heart evangelista anna wintour

LOOK: Heart Evangelista, journalist Anna Wintour meet at breakfast in Paris

5 hours ago
Leni Motorcycle

WATCH: Robredo hitches motorcycle ride to beat traffic in reaching Cavite rally

5 hours ago
iStock 1126170543

Abu Dhabi’s Golden Visa holders to enjoy premium discounts on cars, health insurance and dining

5 hours ago
Expo 2020 Dubai Reflections of visitors on the Saudi Arabia Pavilion Web Image m27817 e1646481824955

Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion timings extended till 11:00 pm

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button