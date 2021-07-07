EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Alden Richards reveals he’s a ‘long time fan’ of Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz

Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards seems to be a longtime fan of Bea Alonzo, whom he rated “10 out of 10” as an actress, during his interview with “Unang Hirit” recently.

Richards said that he was grateful for the opportunity to work in a movie alongside Alonzo. He also revealed his admiration for her work, including her projects with John Lloyd Cruz.

He also highlighted that part of his bucket list includes working alongside actors that are the biggest names in the industry.

Meanwhile, Bea Alonzo is now a proud Kapuso after signing with GMA Network last week. She and Richards will be starring in a film inspired by the Japanese series “Pure Soul,” that was remade into the hit South Korean movie “A Moment to Remember.”

The two award-winning actors had worked together in endorsing a shampoo brand. (AW)

