Poland will take in 2,000 orphans from Ukraine-Russia crisis

Catholic charity Caritas Poland said that the country will be accepting 2,000 children refugees amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The first group of 300 Ukrainian orphans will arrive on Wednesday.

“Our eastern neighbors are talking about a humanitarian catastrophe that is approaching fast,” Caritas Poland director Marcin Izycki told PAP in a report on Inquirer.

“We have decided to respond to the crisis in Ukraine and provide shelter to the most vulnerable in our country,” he said on Tuesday.

The children will come mainly from orphanages in eastern Ukraine which was hit by Russia’s invasion in the country.

The first group will be taken to Opole and Czestochowa in southern Poland and put up in charity centres and religious institutions.

An estimated 660,000 people have fled Ukraine following the invasion from Russia last Thursday. Around a million more have been displaced within the country.

The UN has warned of a humanitarian crisis and has called for $1.7 billion in urgent aid. Some 12 million people will need support in Ukraine.