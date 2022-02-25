38 OFWs in Ukraine en route to Poland’s border

Some 38 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Ukraine have been brought near Poland’s border, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said on Friday.

OWWA chief Hans Leo Cacdac told PNA: “Now there are around 38 OFWs en route to the western border of Ukraine bordering Poland because this is the part where there is no military build-up of Russian forces. So from there, they will be taken to a town before crossing the border to Poland.”

Cacdac said the Polish government has allowed OFWs to enter their territory even without visas.

“There are about 40 people who still need help but we have been assured that there will be transport from Kyiv to bring our OFWs to safer grounds on the west of border on the Poland side,” he said.

An estimated 100,000 people in Ukraine fled to safety as explosions and gunfire filled the capital Kyiv.

At least 130 people reportedly died and 300 were injured on the first day of Russian invasion in the country.