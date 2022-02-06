Latest NewsNewsTFT News

GUIDE: How to apply for OFW eCard

Overseas Filipinos who have an active membership with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and are considered part of the ‘Balik-Manggagawa’ program may now apply for OFW eCard – the new official ID for documented OFWs.

The OFW eCard makes it easier for OFWs to access OWWA-initiated programs such as their scholarship benefits, training schedules, and other benefits.

OFWs need to provide the following to apply for OFW eCard:

– Valid passport
– Active OWWA membership (must be valid for at least 90 days from the day of application)
– Valid overseas employment certificate (OEC) or exemption number

Here are the steps you need to follow:

1 – Register your details for the OFW eCard at this link: https://ecard.owwa.gov.ph/
2 – Fill in the blanks with the required information on the OFW eCard application page
3 – Decide the pickup location for your OFW eCard from one of the 17 regional offices of OWWA. (Note that there isn’t an option available as of yet to have cards delivered overseas)
4 – Submit your form
5 – You will be given a Tracking Number as confirmation that OWWA has received your OFW ecard application
6 – To receive a notification or update on the status of your application, enter your email address or Facebook profile.
7 – Once you’ve gotten a notification, go to your preferred OWWA Regional Office to pick up your OWWA OFW ecard.

As of posting time, the OFW eCard application is only available for balik-manggagawa for the first phase of its implementation. Soon, it will also be available for other overseas Filipinos as well.

