PH scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated overseas Filipinos, foreign nationals

The Philippines has scrapped facility-based quarantine for arriving overseas Filipinos and foreign nationals starting February 1.

This comes after the issuance of IATF Resolution No. 159 which temporarily suspends the COVID-19 risk classification for travelers.

The resolution effectively removes the red, yellow, green list classifications, which pertain to high-, moderate-, or low-risk countries.

The quarantine requirements for arriving passengers will now be based on their vaccination status.

The IATFT resolution states the following requirements:

“Fully vaccinated international arriving passengers shall be required to present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure from the country of origin.

“Upon arrival, they shall no longer be required to observe mandatory facility-based quarantine.

“Shall self-monitor for any signs or symptoms for 7 days, with the first day being the date of arrival and shale required to report to the local government unit of destination pon the manifestation of symptoms, if any.”

For unvaccinated and partially vaccinated travelers, they must submit a negative RT-PCR test result taken within 48 hours before departure and must undergo facility-based quarantine until they get a negative test result taken on the 5th day.

They must complete their 14-day quarantine at home.