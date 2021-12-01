PH to issue fresh guidelines for HSW deployment to Saudi Arabia

The authorities in the Philippines will issue fresh guidelines next month for the deployment of highly skilled workers to Saudi Arabia after a case of domestic workers abuse surfaced in the country.

Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) Administrator Bernard Olalia said they will try to come up with the new guidelines for the deployment of new household service workers (HSWs) to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) next month.

Olalia said in a virtual forum Monday that they will ” finish that by early next year.”

The POEA has temporarily suspended the deployment of newly hired HSWs to Saudi Arabia. Earlier Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III on November 25 issued a memorandum ordering suspension in the wake of the abuses committed by a retired general against Filipinos.

Bello said the POEA and Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) needs to come out with a new set of verification guidelines to prevent the abuses.