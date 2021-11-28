Saudi Arabia to allow entry of travellers from all countries by December 4

The authorities in Saudi Arabia on Saturday said that the country would allow direct entry to travellers from all countries who have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from December 4.

In a statement issued by the country’s Ministry of Interior, it said that the fresh rule will become effective this coming Saturday (December 4).

According to the Ministry, all travellers would need to quarantine for three days.

Saudi Arabia also announced that it will lift the travel ban on expats from six countries including India and Pakistan. The ban was introduced to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AW)