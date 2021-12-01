Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Palace adviser optimistic on bill passage of Department for Overseas Filipinos and Migrant Workers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A palace adviser hopes that the Philippine Senate will pass a law to create the Department of Overseas Filipino Workers.

Presidential Adviser on OFWs, Secretary Abdullah Mamao, said he is hopeful that the Philippine Senate will pass the law creating the Department of Overseas Filipino Workers.

RELATED STORY: Villanueva, Sotto vow priority action in Senate for OFW department

He said that he was hopeful that President Rodrigo Duterte will fulfil his promise of setting up a Department of OFWs noting that he had pledged so when he ran in 2016 elections.

Mamao said if the house of the Senate approves it, there was a very good chance it might be created into law by the end of the year.

Undersecretary Edwin Bael of the Office of the Presidential Adviser of OFWs also said several overseas Filipinos are also looking to return home and work in the country.

READ ON: OFWs should serve in the new Department of OFWs — advocate

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Pinatubo on Nov 30 2021 Photo from Capt. Aljess Lasmaria via AirAsia

Phivolcs warns Pinatubo activities to continue but no major eruption seen

2 hours ago

Moderna CEO admits existing vaccine might be ‘less effective’ for Omicron variant

2 hours ago

Carla Abellana reveals beach escapade with Tom Rodriguez isn’t their honeymoon yet

3 hours ago

Maid faces trial for stealing employer’s bracelet, clothing in Sharjah to post as ‘OOTD’ on social media

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button