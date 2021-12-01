Palace adviser optimistic on bill passage of Department for Overseas Filipinos and Migrant Workers

A palace adviser hopes that the Philippine Senate will pass a law to create the Department of Overseas Filipino Workers.

Presidential Adviser on OFWs, Secretary Abdullah Mamao, said he is hopeful that the Philippine Senate will pass the law creating the Department of Overseas Filipino Workers.

He said that he was hopeful that President Rodrigo Duterte will fulfil his promise of setting up a Department of OFWs noting that he had pledged so when he ran in 2016 elections.

Mamao said if the house of the Senate approves it, there was a very good chance it might be created into law by the end of the year.

Undersecretary Edwin Bael of the Office of the Presidential Adviser of OFWs also said several overseas Filipinos are also looking to return home and work in the country.

