Nannies, housekeepers to get free tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai

The nannies and housekeepers in Dubai will get free tickets to visit Expo 2020 in a bid to attract more people to the global mega fair.

In a statement Expo 2020 said, “ To take advantage of this fantastic offer, all they need to do is present a copy of their residency and show their job title at the Expo Ticket booth.”

The Expo 2020 tickets include access to all pavilions, events and live performances.

The other categories that can enjoy free access to Expo 2020 include visitors under 18, senior citizens above 60 years old and students.

Several families welcomed the decision to offer free tickets to nannies stating that it will be a great relief for visitors who have small children and need help to explore the sprawling site which is estimated to be the size of 600 football fields. (AW)