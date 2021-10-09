PH reduces facility-based quarantine from 10 to 5 days for fully vaccinated individuals from UAE, yellow list countries

Fully-vaccinated OFWs coming from the UAE and other countries under the Philippines’ yellow or green listed countries will now undergo a reduced period of quarantine when they head back home.

The facility-based quarantine has been reduced to five days, until OFWs get their negative RT-PCR result on the fifth day, according to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

The remainder of the 10-day quarantine should be spent at their home. The day of their arrival will be considered their first day.

OFWs who are partially vaccinated, unvaccinated, or individuals whose vaccination status cannot be independently verified or confirmed as valid or authentic by local authorities coming from “green” or “yellow” countries will undergo the original duration of the facility-based quarantine until the release of the RT-PCR taken on the seventh day. After that, they need to undergo home quarantine until their 14th day.

The UAE is currently part of the “yellow” (moderate risk) countries.

The revised guidelines were part of the Resolution No. 142 approved on Thursday, October 7, by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

Presidential Spokesperson Sec. Harry Roque said in a press statement that the latest testing and quarantine protocols took effect from Friday, October 8.

Earlier, the international passengers from yellow countries were mandated to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon their arrival and take an RT-PCR test on their seventh day in the country while those from the green countries needed to take an RT-PCR test on their fifth day in the country and complete a seven-day facility-based quarantine. (AW)