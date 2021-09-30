Pinoy husband visiting quarantined wife daily draws kilig vibes online

A viral story of a Pinoy husband who visits his quarantined wife as early as 7a.m. just to see her from afar draws kilig vibes on social media.

According to Diane Bel Ortiz-Catayog, she went to the United States to visit her parents and had to undergo a ten-day quarantine after she arrived in the Philippines.

On her eighth day in quarantine, which was also her ninth anniversary with her husband, she was surprised to see him outside the hotel at midnight and sent her flowers.

Aside from this, her husband was also sending her food and visiting her daily just to get a sight of her even if he was just outside the hotel.

“Sobrang aga minsan parang 7 a.m. Parang feeling ko, alam mo ‘yung kilig nung mga hindi pa kami kasal. Parang ganun,” Ortiz-Catayog said in an interview with GMA News.

Ortiz-Catayog’s advice to other couples? Keep the love alive.