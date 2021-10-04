Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sara Duterte’s change of heart on electoral decision requires a ‘miracle’ – Baste Duterte

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte said on Sunday that it would take a “miracle” for his sister Sara to change her decision to seek another political post after she has chosen to re-run as Mayor.

The comment came a day after Sara filed her certificate of candidacy for reelection as mayor. Duterte said this after he filed his COC for reelection. On being asked by reporters that whether there was a possibility that Sara Duterte would change her decision and run for president, he said, “It would take a miracle, but I doubt it. It’s up to them (Sara’s supporters).”

RELATED STORY: Duterte’s son Baste files certificate of candidacy to continue as Davao City Vice Mayor

Duterte said his sister does not repeat things she has already said.

“Nangyari na ‘yung nangyari. Kung saan siya masaya, kung mas comfortable siya sa reelection, kung ano ang gusto ng kapatid ko, doon tayo, doon ako,” said Baste.

Baste Duterte also termed President Rodrigo Duterte’s announcement of his decision to retire from politics as “appropriate.”

READ ON: Sara Duterte still mum on 2022 presidential bid, files leave from Oct 5-8 

“May edad na rin ang tatay ko. Mas mabuti dito na lang siya sa Davao magpahinga,” he said.

He said that he would return to the Comelec to submit the COC of his elder brother Paolo “Polong” Duterte who is seeking reelection as a Davao congressman as the deputy speaker was still recovering from a COVID-19 infection.

He said there were some corrections needed to be done in Paolo’s COC. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Philippines officially inaugurates Bangkóta Pavilion at grand opening of Expo 2020 Dubai

55 mins ago

UAE now most powerful passport in the world again

1 hour ago

Tourists can now apply for 5-year multiple entry visa in UAE for AED 650

2 hours ago

Isko Moreno, Willie Ong file COC for 2022 elections

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button