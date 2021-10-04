Sara Duterte’s change of heart on electoral decision requires a ‘miracle’ – Baste Duterte

Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte said on Sunday that it would take a “miracle” for his sister Sara to change her decision to seek another political post after she has chosen to re-run as Mayor.

The comment came a day after Sara filed her certificate of candidacy for reelection as mayor. Duterte said this after he filed his COC for reelection. On being asked by reporters that whether there was a possibility that Sara Duterte would change her decision and run for president, he said, “It would take a miracle, but I doubt it. It’s up to them (Sara’s supporters).”

Duterte said his sister does not repeat things she has already said.

“Nangyari na ‘yung nangyari. Kung saan siya masaya, kung mas comfortable siya sa reelection, kung ano ang gusto ng kapatid ko, doon tayo, doon ako,” said Baste.

Baste Duterte also termed President Rodrigo Duterte’s announcement of his decision to retire from politics as “appropriate.”

“May edad na rin ang tatay ko. Mas mabuti dito na lang siya sa Davao magpahinga,” he said.

He said that he would return to the Comelec to submit the COC of his elder brother Paolo “Polong” Duterte who is seeking reelection as a Davao congressman as the deputy speaker was still recovering from a COVID-19 infection.

He said there were some corrections needed to be done in Paolo’s COC. (AW)