Duterte’s son Baste files certificate of candidacy to continue as Davao City Vice Mayor

The Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s son Sebastian “Baste” Duterte on Sunday filed his certificate of candidacy to continue as the vice mayor of Davao City.

He filed his COC at around 11:30 a.m. at the Commission on Elections office in Davao City.

An incumbent vice mayor of the city Baste is running for the same post under the Hugpong ng Pagbabago party founded by his sister, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

On Saturday Mayor Sara filed her COC in Davao City seeking a re-election. However, President Duterte said later in the day that Mayor Sara is running for President with Senator Bong Go as her vice presidential candidate. (AW)