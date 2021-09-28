Latest News

Sara Duterte still mum on 2022 presidential bid, files leave from Oct 5-8 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 seconds ago

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte remains mum about her 2022 presidential bid even if she already announced that she will seek reelection.

“May I remind the Davaoeños that from today until October 8 the country will be very noisy, and that what we need to focus on is our COVID-19 response and vaccination here in the city,” Sara said on her local radio show when asked about her plans for the 2022 elections. 

Sara also reminded her fellow Davao officials not to allow the political noise from doing their tasks. 

Sara said she has filed a leave from October 5-8 and another one on April 22. 

She did not disclose her reasons as to why she needs to file the medical leave. 

Some supporters of the presidential daughter remain hopeful that she will change her mind and would seek the presidency to succeed her father.

The filing of the certificates of candidacy for the 2022 elections is on October 1-8. 

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai to grant employees special 6-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai

10 mins ago

Man dies after consuming 1.5-liters of soda in 10 minutes

15 hours ago

COVID-19 could be overcome in one year, predicts Pfizer CEO

16 hours ago

Public school teacher raises Php200,000 aid to buy laptops for poor students

16 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button