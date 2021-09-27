Cong. Paolo Duterte tests positive for COVID-19

Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte, the son of President Rodrigo Duterte, has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Cong Paolo Duterte is confirmed COVID-19 positive. I do not have other details,” the lawmaker’s sister, Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio, said in a text message on Monday.
Duterte-Carpio said that she has not spoken with her brother.
According to the Department of Health (DOH), there were 20,755 new COVID-19 infections on Monday.
Of the 2,490,858 COVID-19 cases recorded in the country since the pandemic, 161,447 remain active as of September 26. (NM)