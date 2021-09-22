Sara Duterte thanks supporters for funding ads about her

Despite her decision not to run for a national post in the 2022 elections, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte thanked her supporters for funding advertisements about her.

“Maraming salamat po sa Ituloy ang Pagbabago Movement para sa videong ‘Inday Will Always Love You.’ Nakakataba ng puso ang mensahe sa videong ito” she said on her Facebook page.

RELATED STORY: Sara Duterte no longer running in 2022 presidential race after Digong accepts VP nomination

“Kahit nasaan man tayo sa mundo, kahit saan, ano man position man tayo manungkulan, magkaisa tayo sa pagtulong sa ating kapwa at sa pagmamahal sa ating Pilipinas,” she added.

Duterte’s spokesperson Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco said that the recent ads were sponsored by the Ituloy ang Pagbabago Movement.

“The video indicates that it was paid for by Ituloy ng Pagbabago Movement showing their continued support of Mayor Sara Duterte notwithstanding her decision, and for which Mayor Sara is grateful,” Frasco told GMA News.

READ ON: Sara Duterte to seek reelection as Davao City mayor

Duterte has denied her ties with the movement who was seen transporting some campaign materials via plane.

“I do not tolerate these activities and I will not hesitate to pursue legal action against those who besmirched my reputation even if they are supporters,” Duterte previously said. (TDT)