Sara Duterte to seek reelection as Davao City mayor

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is keen on running again as the city mayor after declaring her support for President Rodrigo Duterte’s vice presidential bid.

“Mayor Sara is running for reelection as Davao City Mayor,” her spokesman Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco told reporters.

“Incumbent Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte will run for reelection,” she added.

Sara served as Davao mayor since 2009. Her brother Baste Duterte will seek reelection as vice mayor.

Earlier this week, the presidential survey frontrunner said that she will support her father’s VP bid.

“Mayroong maayos na kasunduan si Pangulong Duterte sa aming kani-kaniyang karera sa pulitika. Ibigay po natin sa kanya ang pinakamalakas na suporta sa kanyang desisyon na tumakbong vice president,” she said.

“Ang sigaw ng suporta naming mga Davaoeños ang pagiging laging masunurin sa batas at panatilihing matatag ang Davao sa lahat ng problema na hinaharap ngayon at darating pa sa aming lugar,” Sara added.

Last week, Sara said that she will no longer seek the presidency after Duterte accepted his PDP-Laban nomination. (TDT)