‘What’s important for me? That Marcoses won’t return to power’, says Robredo

Vice President Leni Robredo said Friday that one of the most important considerations on whether or not she will gun for the presidency in the 2022 elections is ensuring that the Marcoses will not return to power.

Robredo made the remark as her supporters await her decision if she will seek the highest government post in next year’s national polls.

“I have always been very honest kung ano ‘yong proseso ng pagdesisyon na ginagawa ko, as far as the presidency is concerned. Ako I did not hide naman na ang pinaka-mahalaga sa akin, na hindi makabalik ang mga Marcos, at hindi na tumuloy ‘yong ganitong klaseng pamumuno,” Robredo said in an interview with Radyo Katipunan.

“Klaro ‘yon sa akin. So ako shinare ko na ‘to many times in the past, na kaya ako natatagalan kasi ang path na pinursue ko eh ‘yong unification,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Marcos-founded political party, Kilusang Bagong Lipunan (KBL), endorsed Friday former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as its standard-bearer for the upcoming 2022 national elections.

KBL is a party founded by Bongbong’s father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

However, younger Marcos has no categorical decision yet if he’s going to accept the nomination. He remains a member of the Nacionalista Party (NP), which used to be in alliance with KBL before split up in 2009.

Referring to his final election decision, he told Friday News Forum: “Patapos na ang usapan. We are very close to coming to a decision that I will announce very soon.”

In 2016, Marcos vied for the vice-presidential seat under the NP ticket but lost to Robredo. He filed an electoral protest before the Supreme Court, which was later dismissed.

Marcos earlier expressed confidence that he can beat Robredo in the 2022 elections should the two of them face off.

Among those who have declared their intention to run for president in 2022 are Senator Panfilo Lacson, Senator Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.