Massive loss to art world as Filipina artist Bree Jonson dies at 30

The art world suffered a massive loss after the death of Filipina artist Bree Jonson at 30-years of age.

Known for her art about nature, she had recently opened a studio in La Union before breathing her last over the weekend.

León Gallery said in a Facebook post, “Jonson’s passing is undoubtedly a major loss to Philippine Art. The renowned art gallery offers its sincerest condolences “to both the family, friends and those individuals who were deeply moved by Jonson and her art.”

READ ON: ‘Pusong Bato’ singer Alon Dela Rosa dies at 61

“Bree Jonson is primarily known for her unique visual language that explores the relationship between mankind and the environment,” the gallery said.

“Her works act as a visual and critical commentary on the contemporary human experience in contrast with the idea of human nature itself. The result is a novel critique of our intuitive sense of anthropocentrism amid our ever-expanding knowledge of nature and the world.”

Vitana.PH tweeted it was a “sad day today in the local art scene. Rest In Peace and fly high, #BreeJonson.”

READ ON: OFW dies in quarantine facility just 17 kilometers away from her family

Describing Jonson’s paintings as “bizarre and otherworldly”, the platform, which aims to market local art globally, said, “ The paintings of Bree Jonson have been called fables and enigmas. They show creatures in various states and activities.”

“But her paintings are hardly exercises in faithful naturalistic resemblance. On the contrary, they show her studying then reimagining flora and fauna as her reflections on human relationships and experience. And her creatures are play actors in a visual drama about her own existence, her mortality, her body, and so on.”

Bree who was born in 1991 in the Philippines, received her Industrial Engineering degree from Ateneo de Davao University last 2012 and went to Manila to fulfill her dream to become a contemporary artist. (AW)