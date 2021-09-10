OFW dies in quarantine facility just 17 kilometers away from her family

Family members of Mercidita Torbeso, 53, who died in a quarantine facility in Cebu City, are seeking an investigation into her death.

Torbeso worked as a teacher in Cambodia for six years. It was 2019 since she last visited her family in Talisay City, reported Cebu Daily News.

Her relatives said she returned home for good, but she was found dead in her hotel isolation room last September 4.

The hotel in Barangay Apas, Cebu City was merely 17 kilometers away from their home.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA)said the staff had noticed that she did not eat her breakfast and lunch on September 4.

In the evening, the medical staff forced open the door where the Filipina was found unresponsive.

Her children said she had asthma and was taken in a wheelchair from the airport to the hotel facility on September 1.

Although she tested negative forCOVID-19, her asthma attack aggravated inside the facility.

One of her children said the medical staff missed checking up on their mother despite her condition. He said they knew she had asthma.