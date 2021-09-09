DFA confirms arrival of Afghan refugees in PH 

The first batch of Afghan refugees arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday night, foreign affairs secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. confirmed Wednesday.

The Afghan refugees were among those who opted to flee Afghanistan amid the political upheaval there.

“We stay steady where others waver: tonight we welcome Afghan nationals including women & kids seeking refuge. Our doors are open to those fleeing, conflict, persecution, sexual abuse and death,” Locsin said in a tweet.

“No further information will be provided to the public for the refugees’ safety and privacy. So, media, don’t bother any of us. The matter is closed. We’re not interested in publicity or thanks. This is done so one can look at himself in the mirror. Period,” he added.

The Philippine government earlier said it is ready to accept refugees from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country’s capital, Kabul.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the Philippines “will not hesitate to admit individuals fleeing their homelands because of fear of persecution”.