PH lifts UAE travel ban, announces protocols for returning OFWs

The Philippines has announced a list of protocols that OFWs from the UAE should adhere to, after the country announced the lifting of the travel ban starting from September 6, Monday.

Malacañang stated that all Filipinos should undergo strict entry, testing, and quarantine measures when they land back home.

“International travelers coming from the abovementioned countries shall, however, comply with the appropriate entry, testing and quarantine protocols, depending on the country’s approved listing,” Malacañang said in an announcement.

All returning Filipinos will still have to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival. The first 10 days of this will be in a quarantine facility, while the remaining 4 days must be spent under home quarantine.

Second, they shall undergo RT-PCR testing on the 7th day, with their day of arrival serving as Day 1.

Even if their test result comes out as negative, they are mandated to finish their 10-day mandatory quarantine within the hotel facility.

The Bureau of Quarantine shall ensure strict symptom monitoring while in the facility quarantine for 10 days.

